842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf Villas. With stunning views of West Maui Mountains and surrounding Maui Nui Golf Course, this home was developers primary model residence. Multiple amenities include 126 ceilings in living area, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, jetted tub, custom window treatments, Sonos entertainment system, photovoltaic panels for lowering electrical cost, storage cabinets in two car air conditioned garage, as well as 2 electric car ports.



Clubhouse area includes infinity edge pool and spa, BBQ area and Pavillionclubhouse.

Close to top-ranked beaches, shopping and restaurants.



$30 application fee per each financially qualified applicant. No applications accepted without viewing property. Note: Some furnishings in images have been changed



No Pets Allowed



