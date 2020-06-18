All apartments in Kihei
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio

80 Halili Ln · (808) 875-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI 96753
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and ease of access to the pool and work facility. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has newer appliances and 3 A/C units and tinted windows to keep in the coolness. The large resident and guest only pool area has lot of chairs, shade, jazuzzi, kids playground, and a private gym/work out facility. 5 minute walk to a beautiful quiet beach great for swimming, beach walking, windsurfing and relaxing. This large unit is close to 1000 square feet and is furnished for $2900 a month, see photos for furnishings (the owner personal items will be removed and they are flexible if the tenant would like some of the furnishings removed). There are 2 assigned parking spaces (#'s 16 & 90). Water, sewer, trash/refuse, pool service, landscaping and basic cable are included in the rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Small dog considered for $50 more a month. Available 7/1/2020 for a minimum 6 month term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5808877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have any available units?
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have?
Some of 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio currently offering any rent specials?
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio is pet friendly.
Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio offer parking?
Yes, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio does offer parking.
Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have a pool?
Yes, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio has a pool.
Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have accessible units?
No, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio has units with air conditioning.
