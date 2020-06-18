Amenities

80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and ease of access to the pool and work facility. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has newer appliances and 3 A/C units and tinted windows to keep in the coolness. The large resident and guest only pool area has lot of chairs, shade, jazuzzi, kids playground, and a private gym/work out facility. 5 minute walk to a beautiful quiet beach great for swimming, beach walking, windsurfing and relaxing. This large unit is close to 1000 square feet and is furnished for $2900 a month, see photos for furnishings (the owner personal items will be removed and they are flexible if the tenant would like some of the furnishings removed). There are 2 assigned parking spaces (#'s 16 & 90). Water, sewer, trash/refuse, pool service, landscaping and basic cable are included in the rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Small dog considered for $50 more a month. Available 7/1/2020 for a minimum 6 month term.



No Cats Allowed



