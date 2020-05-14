All apartments in Kihei
62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1

62 Kihalani St · (808) 242-5556
Location

62 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI 96753
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 755 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community. This modern units boast GE stainless appliances including GAS cooktop & GAS dryer as well as AC in every room, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobes, Jack & Jill Bathroom with barn doors and small private yard to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.

***Rent price is 2350.00 with a 350.00 discount for the first 3 months.****

Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas, and a Cable & WIFI charge of $19.79/mo. 1 year lease preferred.

No Pets, No Smoking, No drugs, No HUD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

