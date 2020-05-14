62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1

Amenities

stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community. This modern units boast GE stainless appliances including GAS cooktop & GAS dryer as well as AC in every room, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobes, Jack & Jill Bathroom with barn doors and small private yard to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.



***Rent price is 2350.00 with a 350.00 discount for the first 3 months.****



Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas, and a Cable & WIFI charge of $19.79/mo. 1 year lease preferred.



No Pets, No Smoking, No drugs, No HUD.