62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1

Amenities
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community. This modern units boast GE stainless appliances including GAS cooktop & GAS dryer as well as AC in every room, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobes, Jack & Jill Bathroom with barn doors and small private yard to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.
***Rent price is 2350.00 with a 350.00 discount for the first 3 months.****
Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas, and a Cable & WIFI charge of $19.79/mo. 1 year lease preferred.
No Pets, No Smoking, No drugs, No HUD.