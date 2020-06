Amenities

Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit. The complex also features a large pool complex for enjoying the sun. The Villas is located very near the beach in N Kihei and perfect for kite or windsurfing. Cable, Water and Rubbish included. Tenant responsible for Electric, Phone, Internet or enhanced cable.



No smoking or pets. $30 application fee per qualified applicant. Credit and background will be screened.



(RLNE4625975)