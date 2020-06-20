All apartments in Kihei
162 Mahina Street

162 Mahina Street · (808) 875-8988 ext. 206
Location

162 Mahina Street, Kihei, HI 96753
Këökea Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 162 Mahina Street · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, with split system A/C, washer, clothes line, lanai, ceiling fans with lights;
Parking--street parking until rock wall is up please.
No visitors staying longer than 5-7 days total for each month. Anyone staying 8-14 days (maximum) must have approval from Landlord (PKR) and owner.
Owner responsible for ordinary water/sewer/ standard refuse pickup.
Tenant responsible for cable/electric/internet/any BBQ gas.
Small pet dog under 10 pounds considered. Small pet dog would be $50.00 more per month.
Cat considered. Cat would be $25.00 more per month.
Unit has PV on roof which helps reduce washer and AC costs--previous tenants averaged about $118 during the winter, and $180 for electric during the summer.

(RLNE5851610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

