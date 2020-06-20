162 Mahina Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, with split system A/C, washer, clothes line, lanai, ceiling fans with lights;

Parking--street parking until rock wall is up please.

No visitors staying longer than 5-7 days total for each month. Anyone staying 8-14 days (maximum) must have approval from Landlord (PKR) and owner.

Owner responsible for ordinary water/sewer/ standard refuse pickup.

Tenant responsible for cable/electric/internet/any BBQ gas.

Small pet dog under 10 pounds considered. Small pet dog would be $50.00 more per month.

Cat considered. Cat would be $25.00 more per month.

Unit has PV on roof which helps reduce washer and AC costs--previous tenants averaged about $118 during the winter, and $180 for electric during the summer.



(RLNE5851610)