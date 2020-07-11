363 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with parking
“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)
Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kaneohe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.