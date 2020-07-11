363 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with parking

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
46-318 Haiku Road #56 Available 07/13/20 Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-922 Wailele Rd
45-922 Wailele Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Island Style Home w/ Expansive Yard and Monthly Yard Service - AVAILABLE NOW! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
45-175 Lilipuna Road Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-261 Kahuhipa St. #A303
46-261 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
728 sqft
Windward Acres Condo - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking - For showings: contact Darcie Y. Kaneshiro, R (RB-17820) Cell: 808-372-4091 or darcie@pro808.com Cool & clean two bedroom, one bath townhouse in Windward Acres in Kaneohe.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-324 Lolopua Street
45-324 Lolopua Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1367 sqft
Well Maintained single family home near Kaneohe Bay in a great neighborhood. Includes family room, dining room, fenced back/side yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-409 Koiawe Way
45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-1124 Makaleha Street
45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786 Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.

1 of 29

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
964 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
843 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-090 Puulena Street, #1322
46-090 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1277 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1 Large freshly painted and new flooring upstairs in unit. Large open floor plan living space, laundry in unit. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
975 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 4:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kailua
552 Kalolina St
552 Kalolina Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
This is a brand new apartment located on top of a family home in the heart of Kailua. Oven and fridge will also be included, but not pictured. Unit has no washer/dryer or mailbox, so laundry mat and PO Box would be necessary for tenant.
City Guide for Kaneohe, HI

“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kaneohe, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kaneohe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

