2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - Property Address: 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744. Due to Honolulu's new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the Stay-at-Home order has


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-205 Nohonani Pl.
45-205 Nohonani Place, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Single Family house in Kaneohe - Detached 2 bed 1 bath with parking single family home in Kaneohe. Brand New remodel. Spa bath with jets. Near Bayview Golf, shopping, eateries. Serenity in the jungle. No immediate back neighbors.


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-278 Pahikaua St
45-278 Pahikaua Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Kaneohe 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Quiet neighborhood in Kaneohe. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-1038 Emepela Way #12S
46-1038 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in Kaneohe! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath town house is located in beautiful Kaneohe with the Koolau Mountain Range right outside the door! The unit sits on the 2nd story of a 2 story walk-up (townhouse). Two assigned parking stalls.


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2800, Available now, vacant and easy to see, rent includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts. Unit is furnished with appliances not furniture in photos.


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-001 Puulena Street
46-001 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Puu Iki. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two tandem parking unit located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu is now available for rent. Included with the unit are a dishwasher, range/oven, range hood, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer.


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe


Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-369 Haiku Road G7 - 1
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan on the entry level with vaulted ceilings, a window seat for enjoying the mountain views and a half bathroom. The kitchen opens to the living room and has an extended counter for bar seating.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe


Kahaluu
1 Unit Available
47-156 Pulama Rd #C
47-156 Pulama Road, Kahaluu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
640 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House - Newly Renovated! This property boasts the following: FRESH Paint Inside and Out, NEW Kitchen Countertops, NEW Kitchen Cabinets, NEW Plank Flooring Throughout, NEW Refrigerator, NEW Stove, Washer / Dryer


Kailua
1 Unit Available
333 Aoloa St. #236
333 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
906 sqft
333 Aoloa St. #236 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath condo in the heart of Kailua - Spacious 825 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Two covered parking stalls and on site security personnel.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
322 Aoloa St. #1307
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
964 sqft
Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled two bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
983 Aalapapa Drive, Upper house, Lower unit
983 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Furnished 2/1/1. Just bring your toothbrush! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit fully furnished unit with 1 assigned covered parking (and one guest). Just bring your toothbrush! Unit is on a gated property with 3 other tenants at the end of a street.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
1279 Aupupu Pl
1279 Aupupu Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Kailua Hilltop Gem 1500 sq ft 2-bedroom/ 1-bathroom!!! $500 MOVE-IN BONUS!! - Kailua Hilltop Gem. AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
445 Kailua Road #5201
445 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1005 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo in Kailua Ka Malanai - Currently occupied until 6/3/2020, call to schedule a showing. Live in the beautiful condos of Ka Malanai in Kailua.


Kahaluu
1 Unit Available
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1070 sqft
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A Available 06/14/20 Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1950/Mo. Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009


Kailua
1 Unit Available
350 Aoloa St #B209
350 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
774 sqft
Kailua Gem - Koolau Vista B209 - Rent: $2,000 Available: March 1, 2020 Application Fee: $25.00 Security Deposit: $2,000 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Koolau Vista.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
355 Aoloa St.
355 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
813 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Hokulani at Kailua Gardens. Ground floor unit. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants and beautiful Kailua Beach.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
188 Aikahi Loop - 1
188 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1086 sqft
Location, location, location! One of a kind in Kailua with private entrance and fantastic lanai over-looking gorgeous mountain views. Tastefully decorated with island style furnishings, both modern and antiques and captivating artwork too.


Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2063 Kilakila Drive
2063 Kilakila Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Situated near the top of beautiful Alewa Heights with its cool temps, this large 2 bedroom is on a quiet street with great forest and sunset views.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
905 sqft
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.


Kailua
1 Unit Available
437 Kailua Road
437 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1289 sqft
Newer building in excellent location. Close to beaches, parks, shopping and public transportation. Two bedroom, two bath, two parking. Available long term.
Results within 10 miles of Kaneohe
Verified


$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified


Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified


$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
