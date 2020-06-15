46-283 Kahuhipa Street

Amenities

Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656. $2600 monthly rent includes water/sewer/great views/gym/heated pool/basic cable and is in a pet friendly clean building, Can usually show same day as listing agent lives close by...please call Belinda at 808-741-5656 for fastest response. The Best Ko'olau Views and Best gym in a building imo - Windward Estate area - Haiku Hale condos, this unit is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, renovated spaciously laid out kitchen, w/granite countertops, newer carpet in 2 bedrooms, new pretty wood plank look porceline tile in kitchen/living rm/master bedroom, recently renovated heated pool area, rec. center, gym/weight room, security cameras, keyed elevator, minutes to H3/Kahekili HWY, Like Like, Pali exit, mile to the Windward Mall/Windward Community College, pretty green parks, restaurants, theaters, library, 5 min to Kualoa Ranch/Beach park and about 15 min to Kailua Beach...pet friendly-no weight limit, dog run on grounds. 1 covered parking reserved parking, as well as street parking & possible on site moped/motorcycle lock up. Pet friendly - no weight restriction just require proof of liability insurance.

Owner pays water/sewer/basic cable (one box) and tenant pays electric, internet, additional cable, additional cable boxes, and phone if desired. Unit furnished with oven/stove, washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator - unit is "not" furnished with furniture. Call Belinda to schedule showing 808-741-5656



(RLNE2338221)