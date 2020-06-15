All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

46-283 Kahuhipa Street

46-283 Kahuhipa Street · (808) 741-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 46-283 Kahuhipa Street - Windward Estates unit C 703 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656. $2600 monthly rent includes water/sewer/great views/gym/heated pool/basic cable and is in a pet friendly clean building, Can usually show same day as listing agent lives close by...please call Belinda at 808-741-5656 for fastest response. The Best Ko'olau Views and Best gym in a building imo - Windward Estate area - Haiku Hale condos, this unit is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, renovated spaciously laid out kitchen, w/granite countertops, newer carpet in 2 bedrooms, new pretty wood plank look porceline tile in kitchen/living rm/master bedroom, recently renovated heated pool area, rec. center, gym/weight room, security cameras, keyed elevator, minutes to H3/Kahekili HWY, Like Like, Pali exit, mile to the Windward Mall/Windward Community College, pretty green parks, restaurants, theaters, library, 5 min to Kualoa Ranch/Beach park and about 15 min to Kailua Beach...pet friendly-no weight limit, dog run on grounds. 1 covered parking reserved parking, as well as street parking & possible on site moped/motorcycle lock up. Pet friendly - no weight restriction just require proof of liability insurance.
Owner pays water/sewer/basic cable (one box) and tenant pays electric, internet, additional cable, additional cable boxes, and phone if desired. Unit furnished with oven/stove, washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator - unit is "not" furnished with furniture. Call Belinda to schedule showing 808-741-5656

(RLNE2338221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have any available units?
46-283 Kahuhipa Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have?
Some of 46-283 Kahuhipa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-283 Kahuhipa Street currently offering any rent specials?
46-283 Kahuhipa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-283 Kahuhipa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street is pet friendly.
Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street offer parking?
Yes, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street does offer parking.
Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have a pool?
Yes, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street has a pool.
Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have accessible units?
No, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-283 Kahuhipa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-283 Kahuhipa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
