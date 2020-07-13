All apartments in Kaneohe
Home
/
Kaneohe, HI
/
46-090 Puulena Street, #1322
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

46-090 Puulena Street, #1322

46-090 Puulena St · No Longer Available
Location

46-090 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1

Large freshly painted and new flooring upstairs in unit.

Large open floor plan living space, laundry in unit.

Must see to appreciate. Hurry and set up a showing and make this place your home.

Contact agent to schedule a showing at 96734realestate@gmail.com.

Utilities: Water/sewer included.

Sorry no pets/ no smoking.
Not Section 8 Approved
Renters Insurance Required
$26 Application Fee

Parking infront of unit and uncovered stall #246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 have any available units?
46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaneohe, HI.
Is 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 currently offering any rent specials?
46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 pet-friendly?
No, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 offer parking?
Yes, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 offers parking.
Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 have a pool?
No, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 does not have a pool.
Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 have accessible units?
No, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 does not have accessible units.
Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-090 Puulena Street, #1322 does not have units with air conditioning.
