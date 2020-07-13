46-090 Puulena Street, #1322

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1
Large freshly painted and new flooring upstairs in unit.
Large open floor plan living space, laundry in unit.
Must see to appreciate. Hurry and set up a showing and make this place your home.
Contact agent to schedule a showing at 96734realestate@gmail.com.
Utilities: Water/sewer included.
Sorry no pets/ no smoking.
Not Section 8 Approved
Renters Insurance Required
$26 Application Fee
Parking infront of unit and uncovered stall #246
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5902855)