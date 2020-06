Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen.

The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view. Close to the H3, Pali Highway, and Likelike Highway. Also close to the Windward Mall and Windward side beaches, including Kailua Beach. 3 ways into town, make a commute to any part of the Island very easy.