Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 AM

45-1124 Makaleha Street

45-1124 Makaleha Street · (808) 263-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done. Closets in every room and the hallway and master bath has extra added storage. Tenant will have 1 assigned parking on the property and ample street parking. Home is in a great neighborhood and conveniently located near Shopping Centers, Windward Mall, Library, Police Station, Fire Station, Restaurants, Schools, Bus Stops, H-3, Like Like and so much more! $75 per person a month for electric, water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street have any available units?
45-1124 Makaleha Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-1124 Makaleha Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-1124 Makaleha Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-1124 Makaleha Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-1124 Makaleha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street offer parking?
Yes, 45-1124 Makaleha Street does offer parking.
Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-1124 Makaleha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street have a pool?
No, 45-1124 Makaleha Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street have accessible units?
No, 45-1124 Makaleha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-1124 Makaleha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-1124 Makaleha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-1124 Makaleha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
