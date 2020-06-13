45-1124 Makaleha Street

Amenities

Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done. Closets in every room and the hallway and master bath has extra added storage. Tenant will have 1 assigned parking on the property and ample street parking. Home is in a great neighborhood and conveniently located near Shopping Centers, Windward Mall, Library, Police Station, Fire Station, Restaurants, Schools, Bus Stops, H-3, Like Like and so much more! $75 per person a month for electric, water and sewer.