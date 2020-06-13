/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
48 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kailua, HI
75-5805 Alii Dr
75-5805 Alii Dr, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests.
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-5873 Walua Road
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
571 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled 1BR condo steps from downtown Kona, Kona Mansions E-334 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-5719 Alii Drive #210
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BA TURNKEY CONDO - 2nd floor corner unit one bedroom one bathroom, furnished turnkey with central air conditioning. Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village.
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1084 sqft
Pines I - This two bedroom two bath home is newly renovated and freshly furnished. Treasure both ocean and mountain views from the roomy covered lanai.
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1082 sqft
3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled.
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-652 Hualalai Rd
75-652 Hualalai Road, Holualoa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
75-6082 Alii Drive
75-6082 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
920 sqft
Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.
75-6016 Alii Dr. #336
75-6016 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
761 sqft
2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - Nicely furnished, well maintained, 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great ocean views. Pool & large barbecue area; assigned parking, laundry facility in unit and access to ocean directly in front. Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.
75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32
75-6100 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
541 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020 This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai.
73-1109 Nuuanu Place
73-1109 Nuuanu Pl, Kalaoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.