75-5865 Walua Road B310

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Remodeled 1 bedroom, close to town, ocean views, Kona Pacific B310 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This one-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium with lanai and ocean views is the perfect place for those seeking a peaceful retreat who still want easy beach access and lots of fun.



Situated in a convenient location, this lovely condominium can accommodate up to six guests. You’ll feel right at home with a multitude of amenities, including ceiling fans and central airconditioning throughout. The living room has lanai views and access and features a queen-sized sleeper sofa, and the dining table has seating for up to five people. The fully-equipped galley kitchen is the perfect size for preparing your favorite meals and snacks during your stay. The master bedroom has a full-sized dresser with a sitting area and a comfortable sofa. You’ll enjoy the newly-remodeled master and guest bathrooms feature festive Hawaiin-themed mosaic tiles. For your added comfort and convenience, this lovely unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, an iron with ironing board, a hairdryer, as well as cable television with free WiFi.



Perhaps the best feature of this beautiful home is the furnished lanai, which features seating for four and stunning coastline views. This property has a sparkling pool with lots of lounge chairs for sunbathing. A barbecue area with an abundance of shaded seating makes the perfect spot for grilling and picnicking. An indoor cabana with mini-refrigerator, sink and additional seating is perfect for parties and entertaining. This property comes with complimentary towels, snorkeling gear, and boogie boards. For your added convenience, this unit comes with a dedicated underground parking space, elevator access, and keypad entry. The owners have paid special attention to all of the details so that your stay will be as memorable and comfortable as possible.



Situated on the edge of Kailua-Kona Town, you’ll have access to a variety of outdoor activities, as well as dining and shopping along Kailua-Kona’s Ali'i Drive, which offers beautiful ocean views. A convenient location, you’re close enough to walk to all of the sites and activities the town has to offer, yet far enough away to enjoy some quiet time.



Hon’l’s Beach is only one block away from the Kona Pacific complex and is one of the best places to watch the surfers, sea turtles and beautiful sunsets. Further down the street are even more snorkel and surf beaches, and the location is also close to several golf courses. The ideal location, your near town yet far enough away to give the true flavor of how locals live.



The Kona Pacific complex is conveniently located near the heart of Kailua-Kona town and its amazing beaches. It’s the perfect place to stay and explore the many wonders of the Big Island of Hawaii, including Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory, and so much more.



TA-196-369-4080-01

STVR-19-361272

No Pets Allowed



TA-196-369-4080-01

STVR-19-361272



No Pets Allowed



