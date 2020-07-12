All apartments in Kailua
Find more places like 75-5865 Walua Road B310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kailua, HI
/
75-5865 Walua Road B310
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:16 AM

75-5865 Walua Road B310

75-5865 Walua Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kailua
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-5865 Walua Road B310 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Remodeled 1 bedroom, close to town, ocean views, Kona Pacific B310 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium with lanai and ocean views is the perfect place for those seeking a peaceful retreat who still want easy beach access and lots of fun.

Situated in a convenient location, this lovely condominium can accommodate up to six guests. You’ll feel right at home with a multitude of amenities, including ceiling fans and central airconditioning throughout. The living room has lanai views and access and features a queen-sized sleeper sofa, and the dining table has seating for up to five people. The fully-equipped galley kitchen is the perfect size for preparing your favorite meals and snacks during your stay. The master bedroom has a full-sized dresser with a sitting area and a comfortable sofa. You’ll enjoy the newly-remodeled master and guest bathrooms feature festive Hawaiin-themed mosaic tiles. For your added comfort and convenience, this lovely unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, an iron with ironing board, a hairdryer, as well as cable television with free WiFi.  

Perhaps the best feature of this beautiful home is the furnished lanai, which features seating for four and stunning coastline views. This property has a sparkling pool with lots of lounge chairs for sunbathing. A barbecue area with an abundance of shaded seating makes the perfect spot for grilling and picnicking. An indoor cabana with mini-refrigerator, sink and additional seating is perfect for parties and entertaining. This property comes with complimentary towels, snorkeling gear, and boogie boards. For your added convenience, this unit comes with a dedicated underground parking space, elevator access, and keypad entry. The owners have paid special attention to all of the details so that your stay will be as memorable and comfortable as possible.

Situated on the edge of Kailua-Kona Town, you’ll have access to a variety of outdoor activities, as well as dining and shopping along Kailua-Kona’s Ali'i Drive, which offers beautiful ocean views. A convenient location, you’re close enough to walk to all of the sites and activities the town has to offer, yet far enough away to enjoy some quiet time. 

Hon’l’s Beach is only one block away from the Kona Pacific complex and is one of the best places to watch the surfers, sea turtles and beautiful sunsets. Further down the street are even more snorkel and surf beaches, and the location is also close to several golf courses. The ideal location, your near town yet far enough away to give the true flavor of how locals live.

The Kona Pacific complex is conveniently located near the heart of Kailua-Kona town and its amazing beaches. It’s the perfect place to stay and explore the many wonders of the Big Island of Hawaii, including Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory, and so much more.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-196-369-4080-01
STVR-19-361272

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have any available units?
75-5865 Walua Road B310 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have?
Some of 75-5865 Walua Road B310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5865 Walua Road B310 currently offering any rent specials?
75-5865 Walua Road B310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5865 Walua Road B310 pet-friendly?
No, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 offer parking?
Yes, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 offers parking.
Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have a pool?
Yes, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 has a pool.
Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have accessible units?
No, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5865 Walua Road B310 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5865 Walua Road B310 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75-5865 Walua Road B310?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kailua 1 BedroomsKailua 2 Bedrooms
Kailua Apartments with BalconyKailua Apartments with Parking
Kailua Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity