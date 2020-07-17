75-5754 Alahou St. #5

Amenities
3 bed / 1.5 bath condo located in Kailua Kona - PROPERTY ADDRESS
Alahou Villas Unit #5
75-75-5754 Alahou St.
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Available: July 3rd
DESCRIPTION
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 941 sq ft. unfurnished condo.
Tile flooring throughout.
Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
Window A/C units in every room.
1 assigned covered parking stall. Any additional cars are street parking.
Second floor unit with no one above you - there are two flights of stairs to access the unit (no elevator).
Centrally located in Kailua Kona - walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, grocery stores, and downtown Kona.
No smoking, no vaping.
PET POLICY
A small dog under 20 lbs or cat may be considered.
RENTAL TERMS
Monthly Rent: $2,100 + GET (4.712%)
Security Deposit: $2,100
Rent includes: water and trash
Tenant is responsible for: electricity, cable/internet, interior pest control
Lease Term: 1 year lease required, month-to-month thereafter
APPLICATION REQUIRMENTS
Please ensure you can meet our application requirements BEFORE requesting a showing.
-Credit Score of 620+
-Background check
-Good landlord references: 3-5 years of residential history with contact information for references
-Sufficient Income: pay stubs, earnings statements, tax returns, bank statements or other documentation to verify your current financial situation
-Photo Identification
-There is a $25 per person (18 years or older) application fee
SHOWINGS
Available for showing on July 2nd.
Please email the following information about yourself to determine your eligibility for a showing;
1. How many tenants?
2. What is your source of income?
3. What is your desired move-in date?
4. Do you meet application requirements?
Visit our website to see available rentals and apply online at:
https://www.luvarealestate.com/long-term-luva-rentals.php
OFFERED BY
LUVA Real Estate
75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Ste #8
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
RB-21030
(RLNE5054365)