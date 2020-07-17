All apartments in Kailua
75-5754 Alahou St. #5

75-5754 Alahou Street · (808) 557-9730
Location

75-5754 Alahou Street, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75-5754 Alahou St. #5 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
3 bed / 1.5 bath condo located in Kailua Kona - PROPERTY ADDRESS
Alahou Villas Unit #5
75-75-5754 Alahou St.
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Available: July 3rd

DESCRIPTION
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 941 sq ft. unfurnished condo.
Tile flooring throughout.
Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
Window A/C units in every room.
1 assigned covered parking stall. Any additional cars are street parking.
Second floor unit with no one above you - there are two flights of stairs to access the unit (no elevator).
Centrally located in Kailua Kona - walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, grocery stores, and downtown Kona.
No smoking, no vaping.

PET POLICY
A small dog under 20 lbs or cat may be considered.

RENTAL TERMS
Monthly Rent: $2,100 + GET (4.712%)
Security Deposit: $2,100
Rent includes: water and trash
Tenant is responsible for: electricity, cable/internet, interior pest control
Lease Term: 1 year lease required, month-to-month thereafter

APPLICATION REQUIRMENTS
Please ensure you can meet our application requirements BEFORE requesting a showing.
-Credit Score of 620+
-Background check
-Good landlord references: 3-5 years of residential history with contact information for references
-Sufficient Income: pay stubs, earnings statements, tax returns, bank statements or other documentation to verify your current financial situation
-Photo Identification
-There is a $25 per person (18 years or older) application fee

SHOWINGS
Available for showing on July 2nd.
Please email the following information about yourself to determine your eligibility for a showing;
1. How many tenants?
2. What is your source of income?
3. What is your desired move-in date?
4. Do you meet application requirements?

Visit our website to see available rentals and apply online at:
https://www.luvarealestate.com/long-term-luva-rentals.php

OFFERED BY
LUVA Real Estate
75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Ste #8
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
RB-21030

(RLNE5054365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

