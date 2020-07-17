75-5754 Alahou St. #5

Amenities

3 bed / 1.5 bath condo located in Kailua Kona - PROPERTY ADDRESS

Alahou Villas Unit #5

75-75-5754 Alahou St.

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Available: July 3rd



DESCRIPTION

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 941 sq ft. unfurnished condo.

Tile flooring throughout.

Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

Window A/C units in every room.

1 assigned covered parking stall. Any additional cars are street parking.

Second floor unit with no one above you - there are two flights of stairs to access the unit (no elevator).

Centrally located in Kailua Kona - walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, grocery stores, and downtown Kona.

No smoking, no vaping.



PET POLICY

A small dog under 20 lbs or cat may be considered.



RENTAL TERMS

Monthly Rent: $2,100 + GET (4.712%)

Security Deposit: $2,100

Rent includes: water and trash

Tenant is responsible for: electricity, cable/internet, interior pest control

Lease Term: 1 year lease required, month-to-month thereafter



APPLICATION REQUIRMENTS

Please ensure you can meet our application requirements BEFORE requesting a showing.

-Credit Score of 620+

-Background check

-Good landlord references: 3-5 years of residential history with contact information for references

-Sufficient Income: pay stubs, earnings statements, tax returns, bank statements or other documentation to verify your current financial situation

-Photo Identification

-There is a $25 per person (18 years or older) application fee



SHOWINGS

Available for showing on July 2nd.

Please email the following information about yourself to determine your eligibility for a showing;

1. How many tenants?

2. What is your source of income?

3. What is your desired move-in date?

4. Do you meet application requirements?



Visit our website to see available rentals and apply online at:

https://www.luvarealestate.com/long-term-luva-rentals.php



OFFERED BY

LUVA Real Estate

75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Ste #8

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

RB-21030



(RLNE5054365)