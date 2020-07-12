/
honokowai ahupua a
27 Apartments for rent in Honokowai Ahupua`a, Kaanapali, HI
SUNSET TERRACE
3626 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$1,248
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
796 sqft
Prime location on the Pacific Ocean close to shopping, dining and schools. Studio, one- or two-bedroom apartments available with spacious floor plans. All-electric kitchens with hardwood and tile floors.
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road
3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1088 sqft
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302
3676 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
658 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath across the street from the beach! - This newly remolded unfurnished unit is waiting for you! Nice and clean with new paint. Great area, right across the street from beach.
Results within 1 mile of Honokowai Ahupua`a
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
3875 Lower Honoapiilani Road - 1, Unit C
3875 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
475 sqft
Located right next to the Hale Mahina Resort, this charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground floor apartment is available now! Newly remodeled in 2018 from top to bottom.
3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304
3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms.
50 Puu Anoano St #2604
50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali.
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
2750 Kalapu Dr. #36
2750 Kalapu Drive, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Kaanapali International Colony Club - International Colony Club located in Kaanapali is just a short walk to the beach. Whalers Village, shopping and restaurants at your finger tips.
150 Puukolii Rd #34
150 Puukolii Road, Kaanapali, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator.
Results within 5 miles of Honokowai Ahupua`a
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,104
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Napili Townhouse - Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet addendum. This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room.
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
130 Punohu Lane #11/3
130 Punohu Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
894 sqft
Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.
1034 Front St. #113
1034 Front Street, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
538 sqft
Furnished, in the heart of Lahaina 1bedroom 1 bath - Walk to town in 2 minutes, New Fujitsu a/c unit. newly remodeled. brand new quartz counter tops. washer/dryer in unit, 1 parking stall, wood floors.
642 Wainee #F
642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,750
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted.
35 Katie Lane #726
35 Katie Ln, Mahinahina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
790 sqft
35 Katie Lane #726 Available 09/01/20 Villas at Kahana Ridge - Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo conveniently located to the Kahana Gateway shopping center for dinning , shopping and banking. Unit is being offered unfurnished.
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
16 Polohina Lane #8
16 Polohina Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
Napili Villas - Unfurnished 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom upstairs condominium. Brand new master bathroom remodel. Carpet and paint done 2 years ago. D/W, W/D, G/D. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping and restaurants.
1400 Limahana Circle #D-203
1400 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
Opukea at Lahaina - Opukea is one of the more sought after properties on the west side of Maui. Pool, gym,BBQ area. Two assigned parking stalls, one covered, one uncovered. 2nd partly furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium.
6 Poinciana Pl
6 Poinciana Pl, Napili-Honokowai, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Kahana Ridge House - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage "Pet Friendly" 2 story house with fenced in back yard. Ocean views, tile and carpet, large living spaces, formal dining and living rooms. W/D, D/W, G/D Water Softener.