139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Single level floor plan with 1,799 sq ft of living space. Newly renovated in 2014. New top of the line tile, stone and woodwork. Close to beaches, restaurants and shopping at Whalers Village.



6 month lease

$5,450.00 a month plus GET

utilities not included

tenant insurance required



No Pets Allowed



