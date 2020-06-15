All apartments in Kaanapali
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39

139 Kualapa Pl · (808) 250-5060 ext. 2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI 96761
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Single level floor plan with 1,799 sq ft of living space. Newly renovated in 2014. New top of the line tile, stone and woodwork. Close to beaches, restaurants and shopping at Whalers Village.

6 month lease
$5,450.00 a month plus GET
utilities not included
tenant insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 have any available units?
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 currently offering any rent specials?
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 pet-friendly?
No, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaanapali.
Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 offer parking?
Yes, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 does offer parking.
Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 have a pool?
No, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 does not have a pool.
Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 have accessible units?
No, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39 does not have units with air conditioning.
