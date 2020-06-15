All apartments in Kaaawa
51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425

51-636 Hawaii Highway 83 · (808) 254-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51-636 Hawaii Highway 83, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Koolauloa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 · Avail. Jul 2

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
car wash area
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
key fob access
51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 Available 07/02/20 Peaceful, Pet-Friendly, Kaaawa Townhouse with A/C - A beautiful, quiet, two-bedroom, two-bath, townhouse comes with a loft that can serve as a third bedroom or den, full kitchen, two assigned parking, A/C, stacked washer & dryer, and keyless entry. The unit faces East and West to take advantage of the trade winds and stays cool for most of the year. The unit has ocean, sunrise, and moonrise views, and mango and avocado trees just outside a screened in lanai that is perfect for bird watching.

The complex takes full advantage of its tropical and private setting, includes a heated salt-water pool, a community grilling area, benches for whale watching, plenty of guest parking, car wash station with electrical outlets for vacuums and hoses for rinsing, doggy bag stations around the property, and well maintained tropical vegetation. The community is just across the street from the ocean and a great spot for surfing, paddling, and spear fishing. The neighborhood is calm and serene.

The townhouse sits underneath the famous Crouching Lion hike, is 1/2 mile from the fire department, 7-11, and post office, and roughly 35 minutes from Kailua, the North Shore, and Honolulu. Crouching Lion Inn is just around the corner.

Water, sewer, and basic cable included with monthly rent. Sorry no smoking. Pets allowed with a pet deposit of $1,000 in addition to the security deposit.

We DO NOT accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.

If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.

(RLNE5834905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have any available units?
51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have?
Some of 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 currently offering any rent specials?
51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 pet-friendly?
Yes, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 is pet friendly.
Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 offer parking?
Yes, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 does offer parking.
Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have a pool?
Yes, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 has a pool.
Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have accessible units?
No, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 does not have accessible units.
Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have units with dishwashers?
No, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 has units with air conditioning.
