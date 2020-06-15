Amenities

51-636 Kamehameha Hwy., #425 Available 07/02/20 Peaceful, Pet-Friendly, Kaaawa Townhouse with A/C - A beautiful, quiet, two-bedroom, two-bath, townhouse comes with a loft that can serve as a third bedroom or den, full kitchen, two assigned parking, A/C, stacked washer & dryer, and keyless entry. The unit faces East and West to take advantage of the trade winds and stays cool for most of the year. The unit has ocean, sunrise, and moonrise views, and mango and avocado trees just outside a screened in lanai that is perfect for bird watching.



The complex takes full advantage of its tropical and private setting, includes a heated salt-water pool, a community grilling area, benches for whale watching, plenty of guest parking, car wash station with electrical outlets for vacuums and hoses for rinsing, doggy bag stations around the property, and well maintained tropical vegetation. The community is just across the street from the ocean and a great spot for surfing, paddling, and spear fishing. The neighborhood is calm and serene.



The townhouse sits underneath the famous Crouching Lion hike, is 1/2 mile from the fire department, 7-11, and post office, and roughly 35 minutes from Kailua, the North Shore, and Honolulu. Crouching Lion Inn is just around the corner.



Water, sewer, and basic cable included with monthly rent. Sorry no smoking. Pets allowed with a pet deposit of $1,000 in addition to the security deposit.



We DO NOT accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.



If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.



