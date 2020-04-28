360 Kauila Street #302 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Fully furnished in a modern style. Everything, utilities, dishes and linens, etc., included! WE pay for basic cable, rubbish removal, electricity up to $100, water, hot and cold! High speed Internet is included. Dedicated, Assigned Parking Space.



Ready to move in. Just bring some clothes and groceries.



Less than 3 miles to UH Hilo main campus and less than 2 1/2 miles to Hilo Medical.



NO PETS & NO SMOKING! Appropriate taxes to be applied.

GE-000-073-3184-01



Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI

Principal Broker RB-19471

Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920

PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781

Tawny@JadeDream.com

(808) 987-7171 phone (877) 834-9166 fax