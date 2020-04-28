All apartments in Hilo
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:48 AM

360 Kauila Street #302 - 1

360 Kauila Street · (808) 987-7171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Kauila Street, Hilo, HI 96720
Puu Eo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Fully furnished in a modern style. Everything, utilities, dishes and linens, etc., included! WE pay for basic cable, rubbish removal, electricity up to $100, water, hot and cold! High speed Internet is included. Dedicated, Assigned Parking Space.

Ready to move in. Just bring some clothes and groceries.

Less than 3 miles to UH Hilo main campus and less than 2 1/2 miles to Hilo Medical.

NO PETS & NO SMOKING! Appropriate taxes to be applied.
GE-000-073-3184-01

Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI
Principal Broker RB-19471
Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920
PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781
Tawny@JadeDream.com
(808) 987-7171 phone (877) 834-9166 fax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have any available units?
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have?
Some of 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilo.
Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 has a pool.
Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Kauila Street #302 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
