124 Alahelenui St.

Amenities
TOTAL OF 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS GIVES YOU PLENTY OF SPACE (TOTAL IS 1800 SQ FT)
Single story house on a 1/2 acre lot FOR RENT in sought-after Kaumana Heights neighborhood. Available for RENT starting June 1! Utilities are extra and will be paid by tenant. (usually approx $200 depending on usage)
IT IS PARTLY FURNISHED. Needs master bed (can fit king-size).
ENTIRE HOUSE- Spacious 4 bed/3 Full Bath Home in Kaumana on 1/2 acre lot! Lots of room, open floor plan, full kitchen, County Water. Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Trash, Internet/Cable/Phone. Lawn service is provided.
If interested, please fill out an online application at: https://equitypm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
There is a $35 application fee if you want to move forward after viewing property.
Please call Ivory Kalber with further questions at 808-727-0007, Equity Hawaii Real Estate, Ivory Kalber , (rs-82258) Unit features Cable-ready, Laundry room with washer/dryer, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, fruit trees.