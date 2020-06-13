All apartments in Hilo
124 Alahelenui St.

124 Alahelenui Street · (808) 727-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Alahelenui Street, Hilo, HI 96720
Ponahawai Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
TOTAL OF 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS GIVES YOU PLENTY OF SPACE (TOTAL IS 1800 SQ FT)

Single story house on a 1/2 acre lot FOR RENT in sought-after Kaumana Heights neighborhood. Available for RENT starting June 1! Utilities are extra and will be paid by tenant. (usually approx $200 depending on usage)

IT IS PARTLY FURNISHED. Needs master bed (can fit king-size).
ENTIRE HOUSE- Spacious 4 bed/3 Full Bath Home in Kaumana on 1/2 acre lot! Lots of room, open floor plan, full kitchen, County Water. Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Trash, Internet/Cable/Phone. Lawn service is provided.

If interested, please fill out an online application at: https://equitypm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
There is a $35 application fee if you want to move forward after viewing property.

Please call Ivory Kalber with further questions at 808-727-0007, Equity Hawaii Real Estate, Ivory Kalber , (rs-82258) Unit features Cable-ready, Laundry room with washer/dryer, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Alahelenui St. have any available units?
124 Alahelenui St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Alahelenui St. have?
Some of 124 Alahelenui St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Alahelenui St. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Alahelenui St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Alahelenui St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Alahelenui St. is pet friendly.
Does 124 Alahelenui St. offer parking?
Yes, 124 Alahelenui St. does offer parking.
Does 124 Alahelenui St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Alahelenui St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Alahelenui St. have a pool?
No, 124 Alahelenui St. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Alahelenui St. have accessible units?
No, 124 Alahelenui St. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Alahelenui St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Alahelenui St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Alahelenui St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Alahelenui St. does not have units with air conditioning.
