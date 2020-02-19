46-204 yacht club st

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.



Expansive views of the gorgeous Kaneohe Bay. Enjoy the true feeling of Hawaii with all its Palm trees blowing in the winds, flowers and tropical foliage!

Grab a Kayak and head to the Sandbar!



Cathedral Ceilings of this unique Home help to capture the panoramic views of the bay from this large home. With the wrap around windows and Lanais and feel the frequent ocean breezes.

Relax and watch the Sunset in the large Tasteful , tropically decorated great room as you watch the sailboats in the bay! Or head down the steps of the garden and go for a morning run in the quiet neighborhood. Call Cheryl and I do texting.



Or relax and watch the sunrise as you sip your morning coffee from the wrap around Lanai just steps from Alii Shores( named after royalty in the Old Hawaiian days). And is the nicest area by the ocean in Kaneohe!



Open Kitchen and bar with a view of the bay, master bedroom with an office space.

Cool tropical breezes thru out the rest of the home.



Best for one or two people maximum. Very small pet OK! For more information, please call Cheryl or cell This property is ideal location for military people, coast guard and of course, tourists. Please call and start talking on the message center. It is available now. If you want to rent it for two months or less, the price is $169.00 per nite. Must rent for over one month or at least 32 days.