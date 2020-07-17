All apartments in Heeia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

46-045 Heeia Street

46-045 Heeia St · (808) 738-3100
Location

46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 46-045 Heeia Street · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2697 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms. Split AC units, ceiling fans, breakfast nook, enjoy meals on the covered deck with built in benches, overlooking the fenced back yard. Perfect view of Kaneohe Bay. Near Windward mall, schools, busline. Will allow no more than 2 dogs, 50 pounds or less with breed restrictions and pet deposit. This one will go quick!

Locations Property Management
RB 17095

(RLNE3550550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-045 Heeia Street have any available units?
46-045 Heeia Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-045 Heeia Street have?
Some of 46-045 Heeia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-045 Heeia Street currently offering any rent specials?
46-045 Heeia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-045 Heeia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-045 Heeia Street is pet friendly.
Does 46-045 Heeia Street offer parking?
No, 46-045 Heeia Street does not offer parking.
Does 46-045 Heeia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-045 Heeia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-045 Heeia Street have a pool?
No, 46-045 Heeia Street does not have a pool.
Does 46-045 Heeia Street have accessible units?
No, 46-045 Heeia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46-045 Heeia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-045 Heeia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-045 Heeia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46-045 Heeia Street has units with air conditioning.
