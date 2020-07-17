46-045 Heeia Street

Amenities

ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms. Split AC units, ceiling fans, breakfast nook, enjoy meals on the covered deck with built in benches, overlooking the fenced back yard. Perfect view of Kaneohe Bay. Near Windward mall, schools, busline. Will allow no more than 2 dogs, 50 pounds or less with breed restrictions and pet deposit. This one will go quick!



