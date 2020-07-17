Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Quiet, ocean front property with wrap around Lanai - Property Id: 314789



Check out this spacious, bright, and tastefully furnished dream home, close to the ocean This amazing Home, is 2 story, THE UPPER LEVEL AVAILABLE for rental, has a wrap around lanai with a spectacular view of the ocean on three sides. Located in Hawaiian Paradise Park facing the ocean.

The house is fully furnished with a queen sized bed in the Master bedroom, two twin sized beds in the adjacent room and additional pull out couch in the large living room, comforters, towels, Indonesian Denpasar furniture (dining table and chairs and tables for lamp shades, additional chairs). Kitchen fully equipped with Blender, Coffee maker, Crock Pot, Large utensils and ample cutlery. Gas Range - cook top (4 Burners) ,Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser and Purified (Cold) Water Dispenser Attached laundry unit means never having to leave the house after a messy-but-fun day at the beach! Internet enabled Smart TV. new dryer

The minimum lease period is 6 months. First and last month rent due on occupation

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15-968-paradise-ala-kai-dr-keeau-hi/314789

Property Id 314789



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5960029)