Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
15-968 paradise ala kai dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

15-968 paradise ala kai dr

15-968 Paradise Ala Kai · (408) 643-5851
Location

15-968 Paradise Ala Kai, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI 96749
Keaau Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet, ocean front property with wrap around Lanai - Property Id: 314789

Check out this spacious, bright, and tastefully furnished dream home, close to the ocean This amazing Home, is 2 story, THE UPPER LEVEL AVAILABLE for rental, has a wrap around lanai with a spectacular view of the ocean on three sides. Located in Hawaiian Paradise Park facing the ocean.
The house is fully furnished with a queen sized bed in the Master bedroom, two twin sized beds in the adjacent room and additional pull out couch in the large living room, comforters, towels, Indonesian Denpasar furniture (dining table and chairs and tables for lamp shades, additional chairs). Kitchen fully equipped with Blender, Coffee maker, Crock Pot, Large utensils and ample cutlery. Gas Range - cook top (4 Burners) ,Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser and Purified (Cold) Water Dispenser Attached laundry unit means never having to leave the house after a messy-but-fun day at the beach! Internet enabled Smart TV. new dryer
The minimum lease period is 6 months. First and last month rent due on occupation
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15-968-paradise-ala-kai-dr-keeau-hi/314789
Property Id 314789

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have any available units?
15-968 paradise ala kai dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have?
Some of 15-968 paradise ala kai dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-968 paradise ala kai dr currently offering any rent specials?
15-968 paradise ala kai dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-968 paradise ala kai dr pet-friendly?
No, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr offer parking?
No, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr does not offer parking.
Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have a pool?
No, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr does not have a pool.
Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have accessible units?
No, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15-968 paradise ala kai dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-968 paradise ala kai dr does not have units with air conditioning.
