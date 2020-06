Amenities

New Construction! This darling cottage is located at the top of Kahakai Blvd close to the school. The yard is fenced and gated, and the roof was extended at the back of the house to enjoy covered outdoor space. A new gas stove and refrigerator in the cozy kitchen is complimented by laundry hookups and a utility sink outside. Living room and bedrooms are carpeted and there are closets in the hallway and both bedrooms. Hawaiian Beaches water, USPS Mail to the curb, Spectrum connectivity available - this little charmer is move-in ready. Tenant pays all utilities. A Hilo Bay Realty application is required to schedule a showing; an online version is available.