413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R

$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe. Gated community with 24 hour security for your safety and reassurance! Multiple Amenities such as Pool/Jacuzzi, Gym, Rec Center, BBQ area to name a few!! Convenient location with walking distance to stadium mall, Aloha Stadium, and Pearlridge Mall. Minutes away from Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-3, etc. Ask about our military discount!



Call Susan to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928





RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Ceiling fans

Refrigerator

Lanai

A/C





LEASE TERMS

First Mo. Rent: $1600 (see details below)

Monthly Rent: $2100

Security Deposit: $2100

Lease:1 Year

Pets: Not Allowed

Smoking: Not Allowed

Reviewing Unit Before Applying: Required

Renters Insurance: Required

Application Fee: $25 per adult





PET POLICY

Rent/Pet Fee: $50/mo.

Pet Security Deposit: None

Weight: 25 lbs max

Breed: Restriction Apply

Renter's Insurance: Required





CONTACT INFO

Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.

Phone: 808-722-0928

1744 Liliha Street Suite 306

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com

Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII





DISCLAIMER

No Dogs Allowed



