413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R

$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe. Gated community with 24 hour security for your safety and reassurance! Multiple Amenities such as Pool/Jacuzzi, Gym, Rec Center, BBQ area to name a few!! Convenient location with walking distance to stadium mall, Aloha Stadium, and Pearlridge Mall. Minutes away from Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-3, etc. Ask about our military discount!
Call Susan to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Ceiling fans
Refrigerator
Lanai
A/C
LEASE TERMS
First Mo. Rent: $1600 (see details below)
Monthly Rent: $2100
Security Deposit: $2100
Lease:1 Year
Pets: Not Allowed
Smoking: Not Allowed
Reviewing Unit Before Applying: Required
Renters Insurance: Required
Application Fee: $25 per adult
PET POLICY
Rent/Pet Fee: $50/mo.
Pet Security Deposit: None
Weight: 25 lbs max
Breed: Restriction Apply
Renter's Insurance: Required
CONTACT INFO
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.
Phone: 808-722-0928
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com
DISCLAIMER
No Dogs Allowed
