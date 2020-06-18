All apartments in Halawa
Find more places like 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Halawa, HI
/
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R

413 Manani Place · (808) 537-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Halawa
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe. Gated community with 24 hour security for your safety and reassurance! Multiple Amenities such as Pool/Jacuzzi, Gym, Rec Center, BBQ area to name a few!! Convenient location with walking distance to stadium mall, Aloha Stadium, and Pearlridge Mall. Minutes away from Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-3, etc. Ask about our military discount!

Call Susan to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928 
 

RENTAL FEATURES 
Range / Oven 
Ceiling fans 
Refrigerator
Lanai
A/C
 

LEASE TERMS
First Mo. Rent: $1600 (see details below)
Monthly Rent: $2100
Security Deposit: $2100
Lease:1 Year 
Pets: Not Allowed 
Smoking: Not Allowed 
Reviewing Unit Before Applying: Required 
Renters Insurance: Required 
Application Fee: $25 per adult 
 

PET POLICY 
Rent/Pet Fee: $50/mo. 
Pet Security Deposit: None 
Weight: 25 lbs max 
Breed: Restriction Apply 
Renter's Insurance: Required 
 

CONTACT INFO 
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc. 
Phone: 808-722-0928 
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306 
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm 
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com 
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII 
 
 
DISCLAIMER 
Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have any available units?
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have?
Some of 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R currently offering any rent specials?
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R is pet friendly.
Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R offer parking?
Yes, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R does offer parking.
Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have a pool?
Yes, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R has a pool.
Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have accessible units?
No, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Halawa 1 BedroomsHalawa 2 Bedrooms
Halawa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHalawa Apartments with Gym
Halawa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity