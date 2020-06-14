36 Apartments for rent in Ewa Beach, HI with gym
Ewa Beach's name, according to legend, was coined one day when the gods were playing a game called ula maika on the beach; one of the stones rolled astray, which led to the beach being named Ewa, meaning 'astray'.
Ewa Beach, on the western coast of Oahu, has one of the best climates anywhere in Hawaii: hot, sunny and dry, with little annual rainfall to speak of. It is one of the quieter places to live in on Oahu, lacking the touristy feel of places like Waikiki or Honolulu, instead having more of a residential vibe. The beaches are less suitable for swimming due to the presence of a reef close in, but are perfect for surfing and snorkeling, and as such, are less busy than the sandy beaches in other areas along the coast. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ewa Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.