36 Apartments for rent in Ewa Beach, HI with gym

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Results within 1 mile of Ewa Beach

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1288 Kaikohola Street
91-1288 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2200 sqft
Welcome home to Kipuka of Hoakalei! This home situated in an gated oasis overlooking the 17th fairway of Hoakalei Country Club. Owners enjoy mountain and ocean views with breathtaking sunsets year round.
Results within 5 miles of Ewa Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.
Results within 10 miles of Ewa Beach

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
905 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/23/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707
876 Curtis St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Alii B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1625 sqft
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
988 Halekauwila st
988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
743 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790 Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.
City Guide for Ewa Beach, HI

Ewa Beach's name, according to legend, was coined one day when the gods were playing a game called ula maika on the beach; one of the stones rolled astray, which led to the beach being named Ewa, meaning 'astray'.

Ewa Beach, on the western coast of Oahu, has one of the best climates anywhere in Hawaii: hot, sunny and dry, with little annual rainfall to speak of. It is one of the quieter places to live in on Oahu, lacking the touristy feel of places like Waikiki or Honolulu, instead having more of a residential vibe. The beaches are less suitable for swimming due to the presence of a reef close in, but are perfect for surfing and snorkeling, and as such, are less busy than the sandy beaches in other areas along the coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ewa Beach, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ewa Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

