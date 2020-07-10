/
apartments with washer dryer
226 Apartments for rent in Aiea, HI with washer-dryer
Aiea
98-288 Hale Momi Place
98-288 Hale Momi Place, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1562 sqft
Very Spacious, Well Maintained, Hidden Gem on Quiet Street - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1562 sq. ft, single story home is conveniently located on a quiet street within blocks of Pali Momi Medical Center and Pearlridge.
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).
Results within 1 mile of Aiea
Aiea
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026
98-640 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
861 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,395
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15 Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
Aiea
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Aiea
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
Aiea
99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House
99-776 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
500 sqft
2 Bdrm 1 Bath, 500 sf Cottage Near Military Bases - Property Id: 309989 Centrally located at the crossroads to most military bases on the island! Access to freeway going in any direction. Close to town, below Camp Smith in Aiea.
Aiea
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802
98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 covered parking Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was
Aiea
99-603 Halawa Hts Road
99-603 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
3 bedroom (+den) 1.5 bath house in Halawa, conveniently located near the freeway on-ramps. Close to Aloha Stadium, Camp Smith, and Pearl Harbor. Back half of the house is occupied by separate tenant.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
311 Mananai Place
311 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
716 sqft
CROSSPOINTE. A 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall. Close to entrance, overlooking pool and rec area. Washer and Dryer in unit. Private courtyard. No smoking or Section 8. Pets negotiable. Call for appointment to show.
Aiea
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.
Aiea
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
Aiea
98-380 Koauka Loop
98-380 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1336 sqft
3-bed 2-bath home in the Bougainville housing area located at Koauka Loop in Aiea. Single parking stall included with street parking available. Pool and common area available. Pets allowed, must first go through an approval process.
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.
Results within 5 miles of Aiea
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.
Kalihi Valley
1915 Ulana Street
1915 Ulana Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Kalihi 3 Bedroom - Available NOW! Electricity, water, sewer and trash included. Live in convenient Kalihi. Close to Likelike Hwy and H1 Exits. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking. Coin washer and dryer on property. No smoking in or on property.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort
Waipahu
94-302 Paiwa Street #813
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
643 sqft
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND
Waipahu
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A
94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1160 Ala Napunani Street, #1205
1160 Ala Napunani Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
819 sqft
Convenient Salt Lake - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 parking, Electricity Included! - Welcome to the Greenview! Come home to this move-in ready, upgraded two bedroom, one bath unit in Salt Lake.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
Kalihi - Palama
1260 RICHARD LANE B 402
1260 Richards Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
703 sqft
1260 RICHARD LANE - Property Id: 256162 THE PROPERTY LOCATED IN ACCESSABLE IN ALL BUS LINE, GROCERIES STORE, CONVIENT STORE, FASTFOOD STORE, THE BUILDING IS SECURED WITH CCTV SERVALANCE, KEY PODS ENTRY, INTERCOM ACCESS FOR VISITORS AND INCLUDED ONE
