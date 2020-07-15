Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI with garages

Ahuimanu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
217 Prospect Street, #C4
217 Prospect Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
217 Prospect Street, #C4 Available 08/01/20 Dowsett Point - Spacious and upgraded 1/1/1 - Welcome to Dowsett Point. Convenient Punchbowl location, be within minutes of Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana with easy freeway access in both directions.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1607 Kanapuu Drive
1607 Kanapuu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1795 sqft
Minutes from downtown Kailua. Hillside back yard is terraced with a BBQ deck at the top, perfect for entertaining. Photovoltaic system, rent includes electricity up to ~450 kWh/~$250 per month, additional usage will be added to rent.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1499 Ainamakua Drive
95-1499 Ainamakua Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1973 sqft
Hampton Court. This two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath is now available for rent. The unit comes equipped with a full kitchen, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, covered patio, living and dining rooms, and a single car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2958 Pali Hwy A
2958 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2958 Pali Highway #A - Property Id: 307866 2958 Pali Highway Honolulu, HI. 96817 A quiet and cool/breezy 1 bedroom, 1bath, 1 parking attached to the main house. 2nd floor access with its own private entry from the garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3636 Puuku Makai Dr. Unit B
3636 Puuku Makai Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Ocean Views from this renovated 4 bedroom home in Salt Lake - Ocean Views from this renovated 4 bedroom home in Salt Lake! New Appliances, new carpet, new flooring. We now need a new tenant 2 car garage with room in front for additional cars.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2724 Kahoaloha Lane
2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large over 800sq.ft. Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom with Lanai, Covered Parking in gated garage, and Washer and Dryer in unit. Diamond Head and City views. Open Kitchen with granite countertops.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1048 Puneki St.
95-1048 Puneki Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1050 Maunawili Rd.
1050 Maunawili Road, Maunawili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
Olomana/Kailua Single Family Home: 4-bed, 2-bath with garage & large yard avail for rent! - New to hit the rental market! Offering a 4-bedroom, 2-bath Single Family dwelling with a 2-car garage in Maunawili!.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Rarely Available Heights at Wailuna! This 3 bed/2 bath single family home sits at the edge of the complex with no neighbors behind, only the forest & trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ahuimanu, HI

Ahuimanu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

