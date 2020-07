Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home located in the heart of Kaneohe has great views of the mountains and a fresh feel to come home to. The windward mall is a short ride away to a great mall and plenty of shopping. Many parks around allowing you to enjoy this beautiful island weather anytime you would like.

You will be the first family/persons in this newly remodeled home having new floors,walls,kitchen,bathroom and 2 new beautiful bedrooms.



Please contact Robert @ 702-683-9999 for showings.

No Section 8 at this time Mahalo.