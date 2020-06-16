All apartments in Warner Robins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

315 South Charity Lane

315 S Charity Ln · (478) 550-1595 ext. 2
Location

315 S Charity Ln, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 315 South Charity Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
315 South Charity Lane Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom home! - 4 bed/2 bath home in great area, close to Feagin Mill Middle School. Home has some beautiful upgrades to include ceiling fans in all bedrooms, custom made antique white cabinets, laminate hardwood in the living space, gray tile in all wet areas and lots of closet space. Master en suite has double vanities, separate soak in tub and large walk in closet. Covered patio and fenced in backyard. Pets upon approval and with a non refundable fee.

**Home is tenant occupied, please respect their privacy. At this time, we will not be meeting prospects for showings for the health and safety of all parties involved. We will however show the home once an application has been submitted/accepted and prior to lease signing.
We are currently working on getting a video tour of the property.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval/seeing the home.

Schools: Perdue Elementary, Feagin Mill Middle, HoCo High

(RLNE5005112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 South Charity Lane have any available units?
315 South Charity Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warner Robins, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warner Robins Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 South Charity Lane have?
Some of 315 South Charity Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 South Charity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
315 South Charity Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 South Charity Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 South Charity Lane is pet friendly.
Does 315 South Charity Lane offer parking?
No, 315 South Charity Lane does not offer parking.
Does 315 South Charity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 South Charity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 South Charity Lane have a pool?
No, 315 South Charity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 315 South Charity Lane have accessible units?
No, 315 South Charity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 315 South Charity Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 South Charity Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
