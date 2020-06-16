Amenities

315 South Charity Lane Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom home! - 4 bed/2 bath home in great area, close to Feagin Mill Middle School. Home has some beautiful upgrades to include ceiling fans in all bedrooms, custom made antique white cabinets, laminate hardwood in the living space, gray tile in all wet areas and lots of closet space. Master en suite has double vanities, separate soak in tub and large walk in closet. Covered patio and fenced in backyard. Pets upon approval and with a non refundable fee.



**Home is tenant occupied, please respect their privacy. At this time, we will not be meeting prospects for showings for the health and safety of all parties involved. We will however show the home once an application has been submitted/accepted and prior to lease signing.

We are currently working on getting a video tour of the property.



Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval/seeing the home.



Schools: Perdue Elementary, Feagin Mill Middle, HoCo High



