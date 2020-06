Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding. Must See, want last long!! Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly. Pets allowed, One large pet up to 70lbs or Two small Pets up to 30lbs with a $300 Non-refundable Pet Fee