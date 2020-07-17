All apartments in Warner Robins
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

112 CORONATION

112 Coronation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Coronation Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BR 2 BATH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SIDE - PET FRIENDLY W/$275 PET FEE/ $25 PER MONTH/ PER PET W RENT K1 YR MIN LEASE. SINGLE CAR GARAGE/ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN COMMON AREAS. NATURAL LIGHTING AND SPACIOUS THROUGH OUT. APPLICATION FEE $50 PET NON-REFUNDABLE FEE VACANCY FEE $395 NON REFUNDABLE / IN ADDITION TO SEC DEP NO MORE THAN 2 PETS/NO MORE THAN 6 PER HOUSEHOLD $50 PER PERSON QUALIFYING APPLICATION FEE/ $25 FOR NON-QUALIFYING RESIDENTS RESIDING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 275
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 CORONATION have any available units?
112 CORONATION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warner Robins, GA.
How much is rent in Warner Robins, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warner Robins Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 CORONATION have?
Some of 112 CORONATION's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 CORONATION currently offering any rent specials?
112 CORONATION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 CORONATION pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 CORONATION is pet friendly.
Does 112 CORONATION offer parking?
Yes, 112 CORONATION offers parking.
Does 112 CORONATION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 CORONATION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 CORONATION have a pool?
No, 112 CORONATION does not have a pool.
Does 112 CORONATION have accessible units?
No, 112 CORONATION does not have accessible units.
Does 112 CORONATION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 CORONATION has units with dishwashers.
