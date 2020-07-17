3 BR 2 BATH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SIDE - PET FRIENDLY W/$275 PET FEE/ $25 PER MONTH/ PER PET W RENT K1 YR MIN LEASE. SINGLE CAR GARAGE/ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN COMMON AREAS. NATURAL LIGHTING AND SPACIOUS THROUGH OUT. APPLICATION FEE $50 PET NON-REFUNDABLE FEE VACANCY FEE $395 NON REFUNDABLE / IN ADDITION TO SEC DEP NO MORE THAN 2 PETS/NO MORE THAN 6 PER HOUSEHOLD $50 PER PERSON QUALIFYING APPLICATION FEE/ $25 FOR NON-QUALIFYING RESIDENTS RESIDING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 275
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 CORONATION have any available units?
112 CORONATION doesn't have any available units at this time.