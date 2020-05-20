215 West Peachtree Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan. The stove and, refrigerator are furnished. There is a front and side deck for relaxing outdoors. Resident is responsible for utilities. Lawn Care and Pest Control are included. A small pet is allowed with pet restrictions, pet deposit and monthly pet fee.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.