Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:41 PM

215 West Peachtree Street

215 W Peachtree St · (423) 436-1181
Location

215 W Peachtree St, Rossville, GA 30741

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan. The stove and, refrigerator are furnished. There is a front and side deck for relaxing outdoors. Resident is responsible for utilities. Lawn Care and Pest Control are included. A small pet is allowed with pet restrictions, pet deposit and monthly pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West Peachtree Street have any available units?
215 West Peachtree Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 West Peachtree Street have?
Some of 215 West Peachtree Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West Peachtree Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 West Peachtree Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 West Peachtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 West Peachtree Street does offer parking.
Does 215 West Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West Peachtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West Peachtree Street have a pool?
No, 215 West Peachtree Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West Peachtree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 West Peachtree Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 West Peachtree Street does not have units with air conditioning.
