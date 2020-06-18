All apartments in Rome
6 Runway Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6 Runway Drive

6 Runway Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

6 Runway Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
6 Runway Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 House in West Rome $995 UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Newly built home located in West Rome that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has HVAC, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet, new paint and much more. Dont miss this chance to lease a new home.

The rent is $995 with a $995 security deposit. 1 year lease. Lawncare is included. The house will be completed and ready to see August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to be first in line!
*Photos represent a model home

Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No evictions or felonies. Must have 2 years residential history and 2 years proof of income with a 550 credit score.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Runway Drive have any available units?
6 Runway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rome, GA.
Is 6 Runway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Runway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Runway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Runway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does 6 Runway Drive offer parking?
No, 6 Runway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6 Runway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Runway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Runway Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Runway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Runway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Runway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Runway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Runway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Runway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Runway Drive has units with air conditioning.
