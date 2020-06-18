Amenities

air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities

6 Runway Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 House in West Rome $995 UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Newly built home located in West Rome that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has HVAC, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet, new paint and much more. Dont miss this chance to lease a new home.



The rent is $995 with a $995 security deposit. 1 year lease. Lawncare is included. The house will be completed and ready to see August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to be first in line!

*Photos represent a model home



Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No evictions or felonies. Must have 2 years residential history and 2 years proof of income with a 550 credit score.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823307)