Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1820 A Plum Street

1820 Plum St · (229) 333-0768
Location

1820 Plum St, Remerton, GA 31601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1820 A Plum Street - 1820A Plum Street · Avail. Aug 14

$725

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1820 A Plum Street - 1820A Plum Street Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Remerton - Lawn Care Included - Minutes to VSU, Shopping & MORE!! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath wel maintained townhouse in the heart of it all. This property has easy access to all of the area amenities that you will need. Both bedrooms upstairs offer their own bath, large walk in closets and extra storage areas. Downstairs is spacious with a living room, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar AND dining area! all kitchen appliances included. Lawn care is included.

Available to Move-In 8/14/2020

Check out key at our office on or After 8/7/2020
Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.

Apply Online today! www.movetovaldosta.com

(RLNE2410134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 A Plum Street have any available units?
1820 A Plum Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1820 A Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 A Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 A Plum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 A Plum Street is pet friendly.
Does 1820 A Plum Street offer parking?
No, 1820 A Plum Street does not offer parking.
Does 1820 A Plum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 A Plum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 A Plum Street have a pool?
No, 1820 A Plum Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 A Plum Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 A Plum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 A Plum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 A Plum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 A Plum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 A Plum Street does not have units with air conditioning.
