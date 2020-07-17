Amenities

1820 A Plum Street - 1820A Plum Street Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Remerton - Lawn Care Included - Minutes to VSU, Shopping & MORE!! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath wel maintained townhouse in the heart of it all. This property has easy access to all of the area amenities that you will need. Both bedrooms upstairs offer their own bath, large walk in closets and extra storage areas. Downstairs is spacious with a living room, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar AND dining area! all kitchen appliances included. Lawn care is included.



Available to Move-In 8/14/2020



Check out key at our office on or After 8/7/2020

Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.



Apply Online today! www.movetovaldosta.com



(RLNE2410134)