1752 W GORDON ST Available 09/07/20 CHECK OUT THIS NICE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME. - CHECK OUT THIS NICE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AREA. KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER AREA WITH HOOKUPS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS. DINING AREA. NEW REMODELED AND HAS VINYL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOME. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BETWEEN VSU AND THE MALL AREA.



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE2100142)