1328 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This charming 3 BD/2 BA home located in Remerton, in the heart of Valdosta! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and within walking distance of VSU, this property has tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, and new faux wood flooring throughout, and has a shared fenced backyard. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. This property is available to view now!



