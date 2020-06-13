Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Perry, GA with balcony

Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Perry, GA with balcony

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Brown Thrasher Lane
108 Brown Thrasher Ln, Perry, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2625 sqft
108 Brown Thrasher Lane Available 07/10/20 108 Brown Thrasher - Great 4 BR 2.5 bath home for rent in highly desirable Veterans school district! Granite, engineered hard wood floors, coffered ceilings, formal dining room, large island in kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
360 Spyglass Hill
360 Spyglass Hill Drive, Perry, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1557 sqft
55+ Houston Springs Community, Charming 2BD/2B Home Located right on the Golf Course, Lawn Care included. Open concept, Light, Airy and Spacious! These all describe this lovely home w/office and separate dining room.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
307 Grayton
307 Grayton Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhome conveniently located just down the parkway from Publix in Perry. Decorated with the latest home trends, these Townhomes offer three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living area with waterproof LVP flooring.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
116 Hollow Wood
116 Hollow Wood Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2291 sqft
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
329 Arena
329 Arena Road, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2732 sqft
Gorgeous open home with spacious bedrooms. Custom plantation shutters, private screened porch, new concrete patio, high ceilings, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Quiet surroundings, convenient to Perry and Kathleen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
210 Addison
210 Addison Lane, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA in move-in ready condition. Almost 1200 sq. ft. floor plan includes living room, spacious eat-in kitchen area, and separate laundry room. Exterior features include a covered rear patio and 2 outbuildings for additional storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
209 Cade
209 Cade Terrace, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2219 sqft
Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets; stainless and black appliances; stainless refrig.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
315 South Charity Lane
315 S Charity Ln, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1315 sqft
315 South Charity Lane Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom home! - 4 bed/2 bath home in great area, close to Feagin Mill Middle School.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
100 Piedmont Lane
100 Piedmont Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Precious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in Bonaire! Open and spacious downstairs living areas with all bedrooms upstairs. Convenient to Robins AFB, schools, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2399 sqft
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
247 Leisure Lake Drive
247 Leisure Lake Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
247 Leisure Lake-Enjoy this View while Sitting in Your Screened in Porch - Water Front Property ! ! Enjoy the view of the lake from your screened in porch. Master suite also has a great view.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Grayfox Crossing
105 Gray Fox Xing, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1651 sqft
105 Gray Fox Crossing - BEAUTIFUL home with lots of amenities! This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and there is a nice screened in porch in the back. Move-In ready! No Pets. (RLNE2315416)

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
306 Jasmine
306 Jasmine Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
Nice family home. This home has a split floor plan and bonus room upstairs over the garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and eat in kitchen. The living room is spacious and has fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
300 Beechwood
300 Beechwood Drive, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Exactly what you've been looking for! Beautiful, move-in ready home with great curb-appeal! Large living room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, cabinets and pantry... refrigerator included! Three bedrooms, two full baths.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Hamilton Woods Ct
52 Hamilton Woods Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1162 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious property and quiet subdivision - Property Id: 294918 The property is an average design, functionally satisfactory dwelling showing physical wear and tear typical for a home of such age.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Freeman Dr
104 Freeman Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1688 sqft
104 Freeman Dr Available 07/01/20 Come enjoy the beautiful park-like setting in the backyard. - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Fabulous back deck overlooking a wooded back yard. Kitchen open to living room. Two car carport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Perry, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Perry renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

