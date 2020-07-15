All apartments in Perry
102 Cobble Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

102 Cobble Dr

102 Cobble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Cobble Drive, Perry, GA 31069

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
102 Cobble Dr Available 07/28/20 Gorgeous home in Perry - price reduced! - Discounted rent of $1,650 for a multi year lease!
All brick 4 bed/3 bath home for rent in Yorktown of Perry, a pristine sidewalk community. Great features throughout and to include high end hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom made cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, beautifully tiled showers, soft close drawers in the kitchen, and more! The home has spacious bedrooms and too many closets to count -You will never run out of storage space here! Extra large laundry room, long driveway and peaceful backyard. Small and trained pets will be considered with a non refundable fee.

**Home is occupied, please respect their privacy. At this time, we will not be meeting prospects for showings for the health and safety of all parties involved. We will however show the home once an application has been submitted/accepted and prior to lease signing.
In the meantime, you may view the video tour: https://vimeo.com/430183891

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval/seeing the home.

Schools: Morningside Elementary, Perry Middle, Perry High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Cobble Dr have any available units?
102 Cobble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry, GA.
What amenities does 102 Cobble Dr have?
Some of 102 Cobble Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Cobble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
102 Cobble Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Cobble Dr pet-friendly?
No, 102 Cobble Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry.
Does 102 Cobble Dr offer parking?
No, 102 Cobble Dr does not offer parking.
Does 102 Cobble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Cobble Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Cobble Dr have a pool?
No, 102 Cobble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 102 Cobble Dr have accessible units?
No, 102 Cobble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Cobble Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Cobble Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Cobble Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Cobble Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
