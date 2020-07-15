Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan

102 Cobble Dr Available 07/28/20 Gorgeous home in Perry - price reduced! - Discounted rent of $1,650 for a multi year lease!

All brick 4 bed/3 bath home for rent in Yorktown of Perry, a pristine sidewalk community. Great features throughout and to include high end hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom made cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, beautifully tiled showers, soft close drawers in the kitchen, and more! The home has spacious bedrooms and too many closets to count -You will never run out of storage space here! Extra large laundry room, long driveway and peaceful backyard. Small and trained pets will be considered with a non refundable fee.



**Home is occupied, please respect their privacy. At this time, we will not be meeting prospects for showings for the health and safety of all parties involved. We will however show the home once an application has been submitted/accepted and prior to lease signing.

In the meantime, you may view the video tour: https://vimeo.com/430183891



Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval/seeing the home.



Schools: Morningside Elementary, Perry Middle, Perry High



No Pets Allowed



