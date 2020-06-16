135 Myrick

Amenities
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage. Amenities: pool maintenance, pest control, lawn service & liquid lawn treatments or $3220 per month w/pool maintenance only included. Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly. 2 Pets allowed w/$300 Non Ref Pet Fee Per Pet w/Owner Approval. No aggressive breeds & no less than 1yr old