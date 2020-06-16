All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:48 PM

135 Myrick

135 Myrick Drive · (478) 333-6472
Location

135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA 31220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage. Amenities: pool maintenance, pest control, lawn service & liquid lawn treatments or $3220 per month w/pool maintenance only included. Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly. 2 Pets allowed w/$300 Non Ref Pet Fee Per Pet w/Owner Approval. No aggressive breeds & no less than 1yr old

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Myrick have any available units?
135 Myrick has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Myrick have?
Some of 135 Myrick's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Myrick currently offering any rent specials?
135 Myrick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Myrick pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Myrick is pet friendly.
Does 135 Myrick offer parking?
Yes, 135 Myrick does offer parking.
Does 135 Myrick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Myrick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Myrick have a pool?
Yes, 135 Myrick has a pool.
Does 135 Myrick have accessible units?
No, 135 Myrick does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Myrick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Myrick has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Myrick have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Myrick has units with air conditioning.
