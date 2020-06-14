/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
1 Unit Available
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$719
Our single-story apartment homes offer quiet living in a wooded, park like setting. Forest Village is close to shopping, theaters and the unique historic downtown square offering antiques and fine dining.
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
1 Unit Available
3901 Northside Drive
3901 Northside Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$560
950 sqft
Welcome to the arbors apartment homes, a beautifully crafted community located on the north quadrant of the macon metropolitan area.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
16 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
825 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
1 Unit Available
108 Arizona
108 Arizona Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
1 BR TOWN HOME LOFT STYLE. RECENTLY REMODELED AND RENTAL MOVE IN SPECIALS - INCOME ONLY VERIFICATION - WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT NO PETS. UPSTAIRS BEDROOM OVERLOOKS SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS IN KITCHEN.
Results within 10 miles of Macon-Bibb
12 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
7 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
