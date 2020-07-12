Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest suite online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to Thomaston Crossing Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our apartments feature 9 high ceilings, garden tubs, faux wood floors, and private balconies, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Every apartment also comes with washer/dryer connections, and a fully-equipped kitchen with GE energy efficient appliances for your convenience.



Enjoy our remarkable amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with expansive sundeck, and an outdoor area with gas grills and entertainment bar. Youll also enjoy our cozy clubhouse that has an entertainment center with HD televisions, a social room and a Cyber Cafe with a Wi-Fi lounge. We can ensure you will have peace of mind at our community with the 24/7 controlled access entrance gate and our wonderful management staff that is dedicated to ensuring your satisfaction!