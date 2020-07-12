All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Thomaston Crossing

Open Now until 6pm
5744 Thomaston Rd · (478) 796-8707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA 31220

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9408 · Avail. Sep 22

$956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 3108 · Avail. Sep 1

$968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 11103 · Avail. Jul 31

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 8404 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 8402 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10406 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thomaston Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Thomaston Crossing Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our apartments feature 9 high ceilings, garden tubs, faux wood floors, and private balconies, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Every apartment also comes with washer/dryer connections, and a fully-equipped kitchen with GE energy efficient appliances for your convenience.

Enjoy our remarkable amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with expansive sundeck, and an outdoor area with gas grills and entertainment bar. Youll also enjoy our cozy clubhouse that has an entertainment center with HD televisions, a social room and a Cyber Cafe with a Wi-Fi lounge. We can ensure you will have peace of mind at our community with the 24/7 controlled access entrance gate and our wonderful management staff that is dedicated to ensuring your satisfaction!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $0-one month's rent- on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
restrictions: No weight limit or breed restrictions on dogs. All dogs required to be registered with Poo Print upon move in!
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Thomaston Crossing have any available units?
Thomaston Crossing has 22 units available starting at $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Thomaston Crossing have?
Some of Thomaston Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thomaston Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Thomaston Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thomaston Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Thomaston Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Thomaston Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Thomaston Crossing offers parking.
Does Thomaston Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thomaston Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thomaston Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Thomaston Crossing has a pool.
Does Thomaston Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Thomaston Crossing has accessible units.
Does Thomaston Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thomaston Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Thomaston Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Thomaston Crossing has units with air conditioning.

