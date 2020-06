Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

132 Village Run Available 04/13/20 End Unit Townhome in Harlem - Welcome to Harlem! This cute little townhouse move in ready! Completely tiled with no carpet to worry about, this clean end unit gives you all the space you need! Guest room and bathroom off the hallway when you walk in and a nice kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a storage cabinet for a pantry. Beautiful detailing in the ceiling in the dining room that leads to a large vaulted ceiling in your living space! French doors lead to a small patio in the fenced in back yard. Master bedroom complete with walk in closet and en suite bathroom thats freshly painted with beautiful counters! Don't wait to see, this wont last long!!



To schedule a showing please call or text Marcelo Escanuela at 631-766-2967



To apply please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com



(RLNE5687378)