33 Apartments for rent in Hampton, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.

1 Unit Available
12121 Olmstead Dr.
12121 Olmstead Drive, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3194 sqft
Enchanting & Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath Haven Ready To Move-In!!! - This amazing home located in Fayetteville is ready for you! Kitchen features black appliances and wood floors. Living room has high ceilings is cozy and features a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)

1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And

1 Unit Available
212 Alabama Street
212 Alabama St, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Hardwood floors provide a traditional layout for this two bedroom, one bathroom home, apart of a duplex (the left side) available now for move-in. Power & Water utilities are with the City of Griffin. Has a private driveway, room for 2 vehicles.

1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
167 Sherwood Loop
167 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1011 sqft
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.

1 Unit Available
179 Sherwood Loop
179 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1080 sqft
***Available Now*** More photos to come! Cozy and charming 3BR 2BA ranch style home is move-in ready and features an open floor plan along with vaulted ceilings.

Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.

Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

1 Unit Available
9102 Alden Dr
9102 Alden Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2240 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, wood floors, formal dining room, and great master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower! Resident Benefit Package & Lawn care included.

1 Unit Available
328 W. Solomon Street
328 West Solomon Street, Griffin, GA
Studio
$750
1168 sqft
Get a professional workspace in GRIFFIN GA Great for creative start workspaces. Great for a law firm, real estate sales, or any businesss looking for commercial space. Great creative workspace for an art studio.

1 Unit Available
235 Summer Hill Cir
235 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Nice 3/2/2 ranch in quiet Summer Hill community with newly renovated hardwood floors throughout, newly redesigned kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Resident Benefit Package and Lawn care included. Call today!

1 Unit Available
3600 Moon Crest Drive
3600 Moon Crest Dr, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2939 sqft
Live a life by design! Enjoy family & friends in this beautiful Lennar home featuring 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms in the sought after Mathis Place at Pembrooke community.

1 Unit Available
317 Sunderland Way
317 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2238 sqft
GAMLS lockbox front door, applications on line. agent must be at showing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hampton, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

