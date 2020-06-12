/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, GA
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 James Street
27 James Street, Hampton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1015 sqft
**OPEN HOUSE** Saturday 2 P.M. - Beautifully renovated WWII property!! - Unbelievable renovation on this fully restored World War II bungalow. Beautiful granite countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1204 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1152 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1192 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1143 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
14 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1269 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
The Farm
20 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
15 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Angie Drive Unit 5
88 Angie Dr, Henry County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Quiet Lakefront Property/Elegant 2BR 1BA Townhome - Property Id: 298575 The inside is being renovated! It will include a completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and flooring, and new appliances! We
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A Available 07/04/20 167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Hunter's Lane - Unit D
160 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Handsome 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Back-side Unit! Part of a Fayetteville 4-plex, this home features an Open concept kitchen and living area, Kitchen with all appliances, Two sizable
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
212 Alabama Street
212 Alabama St, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Hardwood floors provide a traditional layout for this two bedroom, one bathroom home, apart of a duplex (the left side) available now for move-in. Power & Water utilities are with the City of Griffin. Has a private driveway, room for 2 vehicles.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
176 Toby Springs Ln
176 Toby Springs Ln, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2031 sqft
Great location walking distance to the McDonough town square, restaurants and shopping. All white kitchen appliances included, two bedrooms and full bath! Great price, will not last! Welcome Home!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
52 Bleachery St
52 Bleachery Street, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood and tile floors. New cabinets. Central heating and air. Total electric. Rent is $695/Month. Deposit is $695. 2 year lease required. No pets allowed. Application are in documents.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.