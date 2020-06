Amenities

908 LEMAKA DR Available 07/06/20 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN HAHIRA REMODELED! - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AREA W/ FIREPLACE. DEN W/ BUILT IN BOOKCASES. WALK IN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE PERFECT FOR STORAGE. INCLUDES STOVE FRIDGE AND DISHWASHER ALL STAINLESS STEEL. LAUNDRY CLOSET LOCATED OFF OF HALLWAY WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH BUILT IN WINDOW SEAT AND CABINETS FOR STORAGE. WALK IN MASTER BATHROOM WITH LARGE SOAKER TUB, DOUBLE VANITY, AND WALK IN SHOWER. HUGE BACK YARD THAT IS FENCED ENTIRELY WITH BACK DECK, PERFECT FOR ENJOYING THE OUTDOORS. LOCATED RIGHT OUTSIDE THE HEART OF HAHIRA WHICH IS FULL OF SOUTHERN CHARM.



MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



