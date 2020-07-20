All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2618 Chandler Grove Drive

2618 Chandler Grove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Chandler Grove Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 2382 sq. ft. home in Buford, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive have any available units?
2618 Chandler Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2618 Chandler Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Chandler Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Chandler Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 Chandler Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 Chandler Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
