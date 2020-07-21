2177 Roberts View Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Perfect Gem, a must see to appreciate! Custom home for Entertaining/Corporate parties. Largest F/P in community. 3 Full flrs, open flr plan, fireside FP w/ Coffered Ceilings in LR & DR, Open Island kitchen, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, double ovens! Ebony hand scrapped H/W Fls! DR w/stacked accent stone wall. BR on main w/Full BA. 2nd Flr w/ 3 B/R's, spectacular Master w/sitting Rm & H/W Flrs. Jacuzzi Mstr BA, Wood Beams, lots of shelving, Zoned-Climate Control, Custom Windows.