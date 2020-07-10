/
apartments with washer dryer
40 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Belair
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
260 Wentworth Place
260 Wentworth Place, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2925 sqft
260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4367 Quail Creek Rd
4367 Quail Creek Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1638 sqft
4367 Quail Creek Rd Available 08/15/20 Home For Rent - 4367 Quail Creek Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath with 1638 Heated Sq/ft is located just 5min from Ft Gordon Gate 1 and just 2 miles from I20.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
242 Claudia Drive
242 Claudia Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
242 Claudia Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Ready June 1st, a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Hidden Creek neighborhood, this home is two stories with all bedrooms on the 2nd floor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Belair
921 Burlington Drive
921 Burlington Dr, Augusta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3023 sqft
5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom home over 3,000 square feet, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** - 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** A large 2-story open foyer which allows for plenty of natural
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Scenic Drive
517 Scenic Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
517 Scenic Drive Available 05/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 517 Scenic Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 1736 Heated Sq/ft Townhome with Loft is all about location! Short 3 mile drive to Ft. Gordon gate 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Stowe Drive
4001 Stowe Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
4001 Stowe Drive Available 08/03/20 Home For Rent - 4001 Stowe Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 4 Bedroom/ 3 Full Bath Home features 2700 sq/ft with all the trimmings! Located in the highly sought after Tudor Branch, this Home includes Hardwood
Results within 10 miles of Grovetown
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
30 Units Available
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$944
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
25 Units Available
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
7 Units Available
North Leg
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$818
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1277 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Belair
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1266 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
25 Units Available
Belair
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
963 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Belair
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Belair
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
