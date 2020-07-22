***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS***This adorable little house is an older fellow that has recently had a makeover!The living room boasts hardwood floors and built in shelving between it and the formal dining room. Off the dining room you'll find your first bedroom with carpeting and your eat-in kitchen to the back of the house. Off the kitchen is your primary bedroom with a remodeled bathroom!Washer/Dryer hookups are located on the enclosed back porch.This home is located just minutes from Fort Oglethorpe and is located right off Hwy 2.Schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Schmitt Rd have any available units?
814 Schmitt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, GA.
What amenities does 814 Schmitt Rd have?
Some of 814 Schmitt Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Schmitt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
814 Schmitt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.