Fairview, GA
814 Schmitt Rd
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

814 Schmitt Rd

814 West Schmitt Road
Location

814 West Schmitt Road, Fairview, GA 30741

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS***This adorable little house is an older fellow that has recently had a makeover!The living room boasts hardwood floors and built in shelving between it and the formal dining room. Off the dining room you'll find your first bedroom with carpeting and your eat-in kitchen to the back of the house. Off the kitchen is your primary bedroom with a remodeled bathroom!Washer/Dryer hookups are located on the enclosed back porch.This home is located just minutes from Fort Oglethorpe and is located right off Hwy 2.Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Schmitt Rd have any available units?
814 Schmitt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, GA.
What amenities does 814 Schmitt Rd have?
Some of 814 Schmitt Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Schmitt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
814 Schmitt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Schmitt Rd pet-friendly?
No, 814 Schmitt Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 814 Schmitt Rd offer parking?
Yes, 814 Schmitt Rd offers parking.
Does 814 Schmitt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Schmitt Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Schmitt Rd have a pool?
No, 814 Schmitt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 814 Schmitt Rd have accessible units?
No, 814 Schmitt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Schmitt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Schmitt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Schmitt Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Schmitt Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
