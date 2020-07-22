814 Schmitt Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS***This adorable little house is an older fellow that has recently had a makeover!The living room boasts hardwood floors and built in shelving between it and the formal dining room. Off the dining room you'll find your first bedroom with carpeting and your eat-in kitchen to the back of the house. Off the kitchen is your primary bedroom with a remodeled bathroom!Washer/Dryer hookups are located on the enclosed back porch.This home is located just minutes from Fort Oglethorpe and is located right off Hwy 2.Schedule your tour today!