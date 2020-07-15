All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5272 Omalley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5272 Omalley Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

5272 Omalley Lane

5272 Omalley Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5272 Omalley Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5272 Omalley Lane Stone Mountain GA · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,930 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5921842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5272 Omalley Lane have any available units?
5272 Omalley Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5272 Omalley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5272 Omalley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 Omalley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5272 Omalley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5272 Omalley Lane offer parking?
No, 5272 Omalley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5272 Omalley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5272 Omalley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 Omalley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5272 Omalley Lane has a pool.
Does 5272 Omalley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5272 Omalley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 Omalley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5272 Omalley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5272 Omalley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5272 Omalley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5272 Omalley Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity